Minister seeks to ease road safety concerns over brighter LED headlights

Motorists are “feeling the strain” of brighter headlights “more than ever before”, campaigners have said after a transport minister sought to ease road safety concerns.

Lilian Greenwood, asked for the Department for Transport’s assessment of the safety of LED headlights, said statistics “do not show any discernible trend to suggest that advances in lighting technology are contributing negatively” to road vehicle collisions.

But AA members have told the organisation that LED lights on vehicles are among the factors causing them to be “blinded” while driving, according to its president Edmund King.

The Government-sponsored investigation into the use of LED lights on our roads should help clarify this issue further, as well as provide appropriate measures where needed AA president Edmund King

Labour MP Graeme Downie, who asked the written question in Parliament, also warned that some drivers are “less aware of the impact their own lighting might have on others”.

According to national collisions data, dazzling headlights were a contributing factor in 216 incidents in 2023.

Among these were 11 collisions each in Kent and Surrey, the worst affected council areas.

This was up from 211 the year before, but down from 315 in 2017 and 309 a decade ago.

The Government expects independent research examining headlight glare to be published this summer.

Mr King said: “Our own research shows it is an issue for some drivers with three quarters saying they have been blinded by oncoming headlights.

“Our members tell us that they are feeling the strain of brighter headlights more than ever before, as well as brighter brake and traffic lights.

“Conversely, they also say brighter lights enhance road safety.

“The problem seems to be LED lights on higher vehicles such as SUVs.

“The Government-sponsored investigation into the use of LED lights on our roads should help clarify this issue further, as well as provide appropriate measures where needed.”

The safety of individual drivers cannot be at the expense of other road users and pedestrians Labour MP Graeme Downie

Mr Downie, the MP for Dunfermline and Dollar in Scotland, told the PA news agency: “I have heard from constituents, as well as from family and friends and my own experience driving round the constituency that cars with newer LED lights can be blinding for other road users.

“While they might illuminate the road well for the driver, they dazzle in the eyes of other road users and could be dangerous.

“In addition, technology such as automatic beam control that is more common means some drivers are less aware of the impact their own lighting might have on others.

“The safety of individual drivers cannot be at the expense of other road users and pedestrians.

“I am glad this is something the Government is now looking at and I look forward to the results and what action can be taken to improve road safety.”

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: “Few issues we deal with have triggered quite as much of a reaction among drivers as the brightness of headlights. It’s clear that, for a proportion of the driving public, glare affects them profoundly on the roads at night.

“But while the frustration is evident, the causes of the problem and what can be done about it are much less clear. That’s why the Government-funded project is so important.”

Ms Greenwood, in her written reply to Mr Downie, said: “National collision statistics, which can record headlamp dazzle as a contributory factor, do not show any discernible trend to suggest that advances in lighting technology are contributing negatively to road vehicle collisions.

“However, noting increased public concern, Government has commissioned independent research to better understand the root causes of headlamp glare and develop potential countermeasures.

“This work is under way and is due to deliver in summer 2025.”