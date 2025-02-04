Refurbishment lifts historic chapel artwork out of the shadows
Rosslyn Chapel shot to fame in the 2000s after featuring in The Da Vinci Code book and film.
Fresh light has been shone on ornate stone carvings at a historic chapel featured in The Da Vinci Code.
Rosslyn Chapel in Roslin, Midlothian, is known for its intricately carved stonework.
Now, new lighting in the part of the church known as the Lady Chapel is helping visitors get a better view of the artwork.
Ian Gardner, Rosslyn Chapel Trust director, said: “The Lady Chapel is the most ornately carved part of the building and the refurbished lighting really does highlight some of the carvings that have been in shadow up to now.
“The lighting really does make a difference, especially over the winter.
“The chapel dates back to 1446 and is known for its craftsmanship and the amazing number of stone carvings.”
He said the new fittings were put in place less than two weeks ago and have been well received.
Mr Gardner said: “We’ve had very favourable comments from visitors since the lighting was refurbished. It’s helping visitors appreciate the detail.”
Services of worship continue to be held weekly at the chapel, which received a huge boost in visitors after it featured in Dan Brown’s 2003 bestselling novel The Da Vinci Code.
Scenes for the subsequent film, starring Tom Hanks and Audrey Tautou, were shot in the chapel.