Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – September 20

Rising tensions in the Middle East feature on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

Jessica Coates
Thursday 19 September 2024 20:53
What the papers say – September 20 (PA)
What the papers say – September 20 (PA) (PA Archive)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Ongoing conflict in Lebanon and rising tensions in the Middle East continue to feature heavily on Friday’s newspaper front pages.

The i leads on Israel’s decision to bomb south Lebanon, saying the region has “stepped closer” to regional war.

Hezbollah’s leader has vowed “just punishment” against Israel after a wave of explosive attacks, The Guardian reports.

The Financial Times reports on the terror group’s threats against Israel, while also splashing on a fall in consumer confidence through September.

The Daily Mirror and Metro both focus on allegations late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed sexually assaulted dozens of ex-Harrods employees.

The Times says Labour MPs have urged Chancellor Rachel Reeves to delay cutting winter fuel payments.

The Daily Express tells the story of an RAF veteran who will have his winter fuel payment cut after changes to eligibility criteria.

The Prime Minister has denied losing control of his administration amid leaks revealing his chief-of-staff’s salary exceeds his own, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The Daily Star splashes on the business secretary defending the Prime Minister amid revelations he received more than £100,000 of freebies.

Conservative leadership hopeful Robert Jerick claims in the Daily Mail that England’s national identity is “under threat”.

The Sun concentrates on snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan’s split from fiancee Laila Rouass.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in