Royal Fleet Auxiliary seafarers to take strike action in pay dispute

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) seafarers will take strike action on Tuesday in a long-running dispute over pay.

The walkout, the fifth by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) since the row flared, coincides with Merchant Navy Day.

The union said it has had cordial meetings with the Ministry of Defence but has not received any improved offer.

RFA seafarers perform a vital role of supporting a range of operations including our Navy and they should be paid properly for such important work Mick Lynch, RMT

The RMT said its members will abstain from duties on the strike day while ensuring essential safety protocols, including maintaining moorings and gangways, are strictly observed.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This strike action has extra significance for our members because they will be honouring their fallen comrades in the Merchant Navy while on picket lines in Britain, Australia and around the world.

“RFA seafarers perform a vital role of supporting a range of operations including our Navy and they should be paid properly for such important work.

“We will continue to campaign for a decent pay rise so we can reach a negotiated settlement.”