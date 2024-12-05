What the papers say – December 5
A range of stories lead the front pages on Thursday.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Domestic and foreign politics dominate Thursday’s front pages.
The Daily Mirror, Independent and The Guardian splash on Sir Keir Starmer’s promise to introduce an extra 130,000 police officers in a speech that set out the “next phase” of his Government.
Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph leads on a UK defence chief’s warnings that China is a “major nuclear threat to the West”.
And the Daily Mail says veterans minister Alistair Cairns has claimed the British army could be wiped out in “six months to a year” if faced with a major war.
The Times and Financial Times report French President Emmanuel Macron is being called on to resign after prime minister Michel Barnier was forced out in a no-confidence vote.
Millions of patients eligible for a weight-loss drug could face a 12-year wait to access it, according to the i.
The Sun leads on a new claim against Masterchef host Gregg Wallace.
Metro splashes on a money laundering network converting cash into cryptocurrency taken down in an international sting.
Lastly, the Daily Star splashes on a psychic night in Scotland cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.