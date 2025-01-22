Taoiseach selection delayed as Irish Parliament erupts in row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The process of selecting Ireland’s next premier was significantly delayed as the Dail erupted into a row over speaking time.

The Irish Parliament had convened on Wednesday to nominate a new Taoiseach but the process was pushed back hours after Ceann Comhairle (Speaker) Verona Murphy called multiple suspensions amid widespread disorder on the opposition benches.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin had been poised to become Taoiseach after his party agreed a Programme for Government with Fine Gael and a selection of independent TDs to secure a majority.

However, the agreement with the independents sparked an enormous row over parliamentary rules on speaking time which delayed the proceedings.

Five of the nine independents who entered into negotiations are due to be given junior ministries, with the remainder expressing support for the Programme for Government but not taking up an official post.

The four remaining independents are seeking to join a technical group, which is a mechanism designed to allow opposition TDs to sit in groupings of at least five members to gain an allocation of speaking time.

This has been widely rejected by opposition parties, including Sinn Fein, Labour and the Social Democrats, who argue that the independents who supported the incoming Government should not be allowed to join technical groups.

Ms Murphy, who was appointed to the Ceann Comhairle position with support from the regional group, said she would allow the four Government-supporting independent TDs to sit in a technical group on an interim basis while considering the opposition parties’ objections.

As the Dail met to nominate a Taoiseach from 11am on Wednesday, opposition TDs objected to the order of business set out by the Government Chief Whip and repeatedly interrupted proceedings.

The allowance of the Government-supporting independents being allowed to join technical groups was described as “ludicrous” and “farcical”.

Ms Murphy suspended the Dail multiple times before it was agreed that party whips would meet with the clerk of the Dail to seek a resolution to the dispute.

However, the talks did not find a solution by the originally proposed 30-minute deadline and were said to be at a “stalemate”.

At the same time, Sinn Fein, the largest opposition party, intends to nominate its leader, Mary Lou McDonald, when proceedings resume.

However, the outcome of the Government formation talks suggests that Mr Martin will be approved by the Dail.

In that event, he will then travel across Dublin to Aras an Uachtarain, the official residence of the President of Ireland, where Michael D Higgins will sign the warrant of appointment and hand him the Seal of the Taoiseach.

The new Taoiseach is scheduled to nominate members of the next Government on Wednesday evening, although that too is now likely to be delayed.

Incoming Cabinet members are also due to travel to Aras an Uachtarain to receive their Seals of Office in the State Reception Room.

The final make-up of that Cabinet will be closely watched, with selected departments expected to be reshaped as some portfolios swap between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Fianna Fail will hold most Cabinet positions, with independents securing two “super junior” ministries with seats at the table during formation talks.

Mr Martin, 64, previously served as taoiseach in the last coalition Government with Fine Gael and the Green Party.

That coalition introduced a “rotating taoiseach” mechanism which saw the top office swapped between the leaders of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael midway through the term.

The arrangement will be repeated with the new Government, although on a three- to two-year basis in favour of Fianna Fail in recognition of the party securing a 10-seat lead over Fine Gael.

It continues a partnership which began in 2020 and set aside almost a century of animosity between the two parties forged from opposing sides of Ireland’s Civil War of the 1920s.

Mr Martin, from Cork, cites the moment Ireland became the first country to implement a workplace smoking ban in 2004, during his time as health minister, as among his proudest political achievements.

The son of an Irish international boxer, he has also held Cabinet ministries for enterprise, foreign affairs, defence and education.

He has been the leader of Fianna Fail since 2011.

Simon Harris, the outgoing taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael, will take the deputy premier role of Tanaiste.