Taoiseach and Tanaiste say they would shun coalition with Sinn Fein

Ireland’s premier and deputy premier again made clear their opposition to entering any coalition government with Sinn Fein in the first major TV debate of the Irish General Election campaign.

Standing together in the RTE studio, after a random draw placed them side by side, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris and Tanaiste and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin were asked about their intentions if both secured a mandate to return to government.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail served together for the first time in the last administration, a historic coalition that brought together two parties forged from opposing sides of Ireland’s civil war of the 1920s.

The Green Party served as a junior partner in the government.

Sinn Fein won the popular vote in 2020 but a failure to run enough candidates meant it did not secure sufficient seats in the Dail to give it a realistic chance of forming a government.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald is hoping to secure a breakthrough on polling day on November 29 that would see her party enter government south of the border.

As the debate involving 10 party leaders and deputy leaders began on Monday night, Mr Harris ruled out a coalition with Sinn Fein.

“I don’t mean that in any sort of pejorative sense, it’s just being honest with the electorate,” he said.

“I think it’s important to tell people where you stand on a policy basis and give people choices.

“If people vote for Sinn Fein to be in government, that’s their choice, but my party doesn’t wish to be a part of any such government.”

Mr Martin was asked the same question.

He said there were major policy differences between Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein.

“They’re not serious when it comes to pro-enterprise policies,” he said.

“They opposed our entry into the European Union and every treaty since.”

Ms McDonald insisted it was for the electorate to decide which party had a pathway to power.

“I think this election is potentially a historic one,” she said.

“Because for the very first time, there is the choice, the opportunity of a government led by neither Fine Gael nor Fianna Fail, but rather led by Sinn Fein.”

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman said his party had delivered in government and said they had spoken to Sinn Fein on policy priorities after the last general election but it “wasn’t clear to us that there was an alternative government available at that period”.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said people were looking for “constructive change” and said she would speak to “like minded” centre-left parties.

“We have significant policy differences in Labour with the three biggest parties,” she said.

Social Democrats’ deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan said they would speak to all the parties after the election.

Aontu leader Peadar Toibin prompted protestations when he said: “I just think it’s incredible.

“We’re about 10 minutes in, and nobody’s been able to give a straight answer at this stage.”

He added that they would not go into government with Fine Gael, accusing them of having “incinerated people’s money through waste” or the Greens, due to “the damage that’s been done to rural Ireland in terms of the pressure put on farmers”.

He also called Fianna Fail an “empty hollow husk” and said of Sinn Fein “we don’t know what they stand for”.

Michael Collins said Independent Ireland would not whip its TDs on moral issues, but they would on a programme for government, and said they would not rule out any party.

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett said that they wanted “to end 100 years of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael rule and see a left government for the first time in the history of this state”.

He said there should be a left alliance, to which Ms Bacik agreed, before Joan Collins of Right To Change said she would speak to all “left progressive groups” who are a “serious current”.