Actor and comedian Jon Kenny dies aged 66

The Irish premier has led tributes to comedian and actor Jon Kenny, who has died at the age of 66.

The Limerick actor was best known as one half of the comic duo D’Unbelievables with Pat Shortt.

Kenny died on Friday evening in Galway Clinic, his wife Margie told the Limerick Leader on Saturday.

Behind that seemingly effortless talent to joke, there was a gifted performer and an extremely deep thinker Simon Harris

He was a popular comedy performer, writer and actor, making appearances in Angela’s Ashes, Father Ted, The Van and The Banshees Of Inisherin.

In a statement, Simon Harris said Kenny was a “gifted performer”.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I have learned of the death of writer, actor and comedian Jon Kenny,” he said.

“Jon had the ability, that very few people possess, to make his audiences crack up laughing with a glance or a single word.

“Behind that seemingly effortless talent to joke, there was a gifted performer and an extremely deep thinker.

“Jon was an interesting and thoughtful person, he had some stunning dramatic performances on stage and on screen and the country is still in stitches from the magic that was D’Unbelievables.

“I was in his native Limerick last night when word of his death came through and to say he is beloved, is a huge understatement.

“I personally admired the honest and reflective way Jon spoke about illness with Oliver Callan on radio earlier this year. Like everything he did, it was very human and very real.

“To Jon’s family, friends and huge circle of colleagues and peers, I am truly sorry for your loss.”

Deputy Irish premier Micheal Martin said: “Deeply saddened at the passing of Jon Kenny, one of our most iconic actors and comedians.

“Through the D’Unbelievables, and his appearances on stage and on screen, Jon made us smile.

“He was an entertainer to his core. Deepest sympathies to his wife Margie and family at this time.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald described Kenny as a “comedic genius”, adding: “Along with his compadre Pat Shortt – (he) connected with the unique humour and wit of the Irish people in a very special way.

“He leaves the best legacy – he made people laugh and smile.

“Jon Kenny will be deeply missed. My heartfelt condolences to Jon’s wife Margy, his children, his wide circle of friends, and all who loved him.”

Fellow comedian and performer Dara O Briain posted on X: “Jon was a lovely, lovely man, and a comedy powerhouse.

“D’Unbeliveables opened the door to all the rest of us, doing epic tours and dragging the audience, sometimes bodily, into a mad world of their creation. A unique man, and will be missed.”

Comedy duo Johnny “Smacks” McMahon and Johnny “B” O’Brien, known collectively as the Two Johnnies, posted on their Instagram account: “A great light has gone out. The magical mad man that was Jon Kenny. Incredibly funny and warm, a massive influence on us.

“Last time he came to Cahir to be on the radio with us, he brought us a gift of a bunch of bananas and ate half them live on air. They don’t make them like him anymore.”