Micheal Martin poised to become Irish premier as parliament meets

Micheal Martin is poised to become Ireland’s next premier, as the country’s parliament meets to nominate a new taoiseach on Wednesday.

Mr Martin’s Fianna Fail emerged as the largest party following the Irish general election at the end of November.

After weeks of Government formation talks, Fianna Fail has agreed to re-enter into a coalition with Fine Gael, led by outgoing Taoiseach Simon Harris.

The two parties combined are just shy of a majority in the Dail parliament and will be supported by several independent TDs (MPs) for the five-year Government term, following lengthy negotiations.

The Dail parliament met at 11am on Wednesday where Mr Martin will be formally nominated as taoiseach.

However, less than half an hour into proceedings, the speaker (Ceann Comhairle) of the House, Verona Murphy, was forced to suspend matters as a row broke out over a number of issues.

There has been criticism from opposition parties over a decision to allow members of the Regional Independents Group to keep their Dail speaking time as part of opposition technical groups.

It led to a series of interruptions and lengthy dispute over their speaking rights.

Several Sinn Fein representatives objected to Government parties receiving more speaking time in the order of business.

In particular, they noted that Sinn Fein had received more seats than Fine Gael in the election.

Sinn Fein chief whip Padraig Mac Lochlainn had called for the Dail to be suspended for an urgent meeting of the Business Committee over the dispute.

As Mr Mac Lochlainn’s party colleague Matt Carthy continued making objections, Ms Murphy said she would suspend the Dail for 15 minutes.

The country’s TDs had arrived at Leinster House for the second sitting of the 34th Dail.

Sinn Fein, the largest opposition party, intends to nominate its leader Mary Lou McDonald during the proceedings.

However, the outcome of the Government formation talks suggests that Mr Martin will be approved by the Dail.

In that event, he will then travel across Dublin to Aras an Uachtarain, the official residence of the President of Ireland, where Michael D Higgins will sign the warrant of appointment and hand Mr Martin the Seal of the Taoiseach at around 2pm.

Later on Wednesday evening, the new taoiseach will nominate members of the next Government.

The incoming Cabinet will also travel to the State Reception Room of Aras an Uachtarain to receive their Seals of Office.

The final make-up of that Cabinet will be closely watched with selected departments expected to be reshaped as some portfolios swap between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Fianna Fail will hold most Cabinet positions, with independents securing two “super junior” ministries with seats at the table during formation talks.

The independents-backed Government has already been faced with a number of rows around the make-up of the coalition.

Independent TD Michael Lowry acted as a key negotiator for those in the Regional Independents Group that have agreed to enter into Government.

Mr Lowry’s past behaviour was described in a tribunal as “profoundly corrupt to a degree that was nothing short of breathtaking”.

Irish police investigating matters examined by Tribunal recently sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to their findings.

Mr Lowry has maintained that “there is no basis for any liability attaching to me”.

Ms Murphy, who was re-elected as an independent TD for Wexford, was appointed to the Ceann Comhairle position in December ahead of a deal on Government formation with regional independents.

Opposition parties, including Sinn Fein, Labour and the Social Democrats, are objecting to the Government supporters receiving opposition speaking time.

They have filed a submission to Ms Murphy on the basis of alternative legal advice which contradicts her official position.

She has indicated that she will consider the submission but will allow the Government-supporting independents to speak from opposition benches in the interim.

Mr Martin, 64, previously served as taoiseach in the last coalition Government with Fine Gael and the Green Party.

That coalition introduced a “rotating taoiseach” mechanism which saw the top office swapped between the leaders of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael midway through the term.

The arrangement will be repeated, although on a three-to-two year basis in favour of Fianna Fail in recognition of the party securing a 10-seat lead over Fine Gael.

It continues a partnership which began in 2020 and set aside almost a century of animosity between the two parties forged opposing sides of Ireland’s Civil War of the 1920s.

Mr Martin, from Cork, cites the moment Ireland became the first country to implement a workplace smoking ban in 2004 during his time as health minister as among his proudest political achievements.

The son of an Irish international boxer, he has also held Cabinet ministries for enterprise, foreign affairs, defence and education.

He has been the leader of Fianna Fail since 2011.

Mr Harris, the outgoing Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael, will take the deputy premier role of tanaiste.