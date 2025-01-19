Martin vows to prove wrong the naysayers in new Irish government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Micheal Martin has vowed to prove the naysayers wrong and show that Ireland’s next ruling coalition can deliver on its “ambitious” programme for government.

The Fianna Fail leader, who is poised to become taoiseach for the second time on Wednesday, bemoaned what he described as “negativity” around the new government before it has even been formally appointed.

Ireland’s deputy premier was commenting ahead of a vote by his party’s membership to ratify the draft programme for government he has agreed with Fine Gael and several independent TDs.

Mr Martin was given a standing ovation as he was introduced to the ard fheis conference in Dublin ahead of the party faithful’s internal debate on the proposed governance plan.

The event is taking place just days before the Tanaiste is due to become taoiseach again on Wednesday.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, which led the last government in Dublin, are set to continue their coalition partnership, this time with the support of a number of independent TDs.

The new administration will be formally appointed in the Dail on Wednesday if, as expected, the Fianna Fail and Fine Gael memberships ratify the programme for government.

Our job will be to prove them (naysayers) wrong over the next five years Micheal Martin

After weeks of negotiations following November’s general election, the two parties put together a workable Dail majority with the backing of the Regional Independents grouping of TDs and two independent TDs from Co Kerry, brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae.

While Fianna Fail has organised a one-off conference to rubber-stamp the programme for government, with the vote result to be announced on Sunday evening, Fine Gael is holding a series of five regional meetings, the last two of which will take place in Meath and Cork on Sunday afternoon.

The results of the secret ballots held at the Fine Gael meetings will be announced on Monday.

Mr Martin insisted the coalition would be judged on actions and not words as he addressed the media ahead of the ard fheis.

“It’s an exciting day for the party in launching and in approving an exciting and comprehensive programme for government, which reflects the mandate we received during the last general election,” he said.

“It will deal with the critical issues and challenges facing the country, and will also protect Ireland’s future, both economically and in terms of our position within the European Union and in the context of the geopolitical turbulence that is impacting on countries all over the world.

“It’s very ambitious, but again, like all programmes for government, it’s the actions of government and the delivery by government is what really will matter.

“There’s a certain negativity has emerged in terms of the commentary on this government. It’s as if certain people are disappointed with the result of the general election. And I picked that up from the day of the election count itself, when I observed various columnists and media analysis almost bemoaning the fact that those who got elected to form a government got elected to form a government.

“The fundamental point is action does speak louder than words ultimately, and if you look at the last government, for example, some of the more radical things we decided on were not in the programme for government.”

Mr Martin said the government would be “robust” in responding to its critics.

“The Government isn’t even formed yet, hasn’t been approved by the Dail, and the naysayers are out in large numbers,” he said.

“Our job will be to prove them wrong over the next five years.”

The 162-page programme for government, published during the week, includes smaller class sizes, reduced childcare costs and more gardai among its priorities.

Mr Martin is expected to replace Fine Gael leader Simon Harris as taoiseach when the Dail meets on Wednesday.

He will hold the premier’s office for three years before it reverts back to Mr Harris for the final two years of the mandate.

Mr Martin’s longer turn in the rotating taoiseach arrangement is reflective of the fact Fianna Fail emerged from the election with 10 more seats than Fine Gael (48 to 38).

The ratification process is taking place amid a row over the prospect of some of the independent TDs who support the new government being allowed to take speaking time usually allocated to opposition parties and groups.

Ceann Comhairle (speaker) Verona Murphy wrote to TDs on Friday clarifying that standing orders in the Dail parliament allow for the members of the Regional Independents group who are not government ministers or ministers of state to be part of a technical group on the opposition benches.

A recognised group has more speaking rights within the Dail chamber than an unaffiliated backbencher, such as the entitlement to ask questions to the Taoiseach during Leaders’ Questions.

Opposition parties have criticised the bid to form the new technical group, claiming it would see opposition speaking time swallowed up by supporters of the coalition.

Both Sinn Fein and Labour have described the prospect of TDs who negotiated the programme for government availing of opposition speaking rights as a “farce”.

Ms Murphy has asked TDs who do not agree with the advice she has received to make submissions outlining a proposed alternative process.

Asked about the controversy, Mr Martin claimed the public were not “excited” about the issue.

“They’re clearly TDs that are supporting the government, which has happened in the past by the way,” he said of the group.

“It’s not for me to adjudicate on that. That’s a matter for the Dail itself. I’m a member of government, and I’ll assess the situation and form my own opinion in terms of the legal precedents that apparently may be there.

“I’m just saying that the public aren’t as excited about an issue like that. The public are interested in the fundamentals that are facing us in terms of critical challenges facing this country.”