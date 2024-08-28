Ryanair boss calls for two-drink airport limit to curb in-flight violence

Support truly

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has called for alcohol limits in airports to tackle a rise in disorder on flights.

Mr O’Leary said passengers should be restricted to two drinks per journey to curb what he says is an increase in antisocial behaviour and violence.

He told The Daily Telegraph violent outbursts are occurring weekly with alcohol, especially when mixed with other substances.

“We don’t want to begrudge people having a drink. But we don’t allow people to drink-drive, yet we keep putting them up in aircraft at 33,000 feet,” he said, adding it was difficult for airlines to identify inebriated people at the gate, especially when boarding in a group.

“As long as they can stand up and shuffle they will get through. Then when the plane takes off we see the misbehaviour.”

Mr O’Leary said crew members and other passengers have become targets with delays adding to the problem with longer drinking times at airports.

“In the old days, people who drank too much would eventually fall over or fall asleep. But now those passengers are also on tablets and powder,” he said.

“It’s the mix. You get much more aggressive behaviour that becomes very difficult to manage.”

Mr O’Leary said Ryanair staff search bags before passengers are allowed to board flights to Ibiza, one of the “party destinations” he says are worst affected which include some of the Greek islands.