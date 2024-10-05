IDF threat to Unifil ‘outrageous’, Irish president says

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



An Israel Defence Forces “threat” to a peacekeeping force is “outrageous”, Irish president Michael D Higgins has said.

It comes amid reports that the IDF has asked the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) and the Irish Defence Forces to withdraw from their outpost in Lebanon, as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

Two of the 25 outposts on the Blue Line, which divides Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights, come under Irish command in Unifil, and approximately 30 Irish soldiers operate from one of these outposts

Irish Minister for Defence Micheal Martin also voiced his concern at increased activity by the IDF in the area of the Blue Line.

He said in recent days the IDF has breached the Blue Line in several areas, including at the Irish Battalion posts.

“This is an unacceptable violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701,” he added.

“There is an obligation on Israel and Hezbollah to respect the role of UN peacekeepers, their mandate, and do nothing that would put peacekeepers and our troops in particular in harm’s way.

“Hezbollah and Israel need to pull back from the precipice and engage in finding a peaceful solution, starting with a ceasefire.”

“In response, Irish personnel in their outpost are operating under what is known as level 3 which means they are to shelter in place and remain in bunkers.

“Importantly they continue to monitor and report violations of UN resolutions. The situation is undoubtedly very challenging for them. There is constant communication between Camp Shamrock and the outpost and I have been advised that morale is good, despite the circumstances.”

In a statement Mr Higgins described this month as a “month full of sorrow for so many families”, with the anniversary of the October 7 attacks approaching.

“It is so important that we not make further additions to the loss and mutilation of life which occurred last October and which followed in the months since,” he said.

Mr Higgins said that as the supreme commander of the Irish Defence Forces, he, with all Irish citizens, is thinking of what an anxious time it is for them, and condemned their being threatened.

“Members of the Defence Forces are risking their lives, and their families are making this sacrifice, on behalf of defenceless civilians in southern Lebanese villages,” he said.

“We all daily think of them and the importance of their safety and provisions.

“Ireland’s contingent of 347 is part of an allocation of 10,000 Unifil soldiers.

“It is outrageous that the Israeli Defence Forces have threatened this peacekeeping force and sought to have them evacuate the villages they are defending.

“Indeed, Israel is demanding that the entire Unifil operating under UN mandates walk away.

“This is not only an insult to the most important global institution to which 193 members are committed, but it is also an insult to the soldiers and their families who have taken risks so we might all live in peace and protect the most vulnerable.

“I am sure that the courage being displayed by our contingent and their colleagues has the thoughts and prayers of all those who value peace, at home and abroad.”