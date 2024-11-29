In Pictures: Voters and a pug cast their ballots in the Irish General Election
Turnout is expected to play a vital role in this year’s General Election – even the furry kind.
Polls opened at 7am on Friday for voters to decide who will form Ireland’s next government.
Some 174 seats across 43 constituencies in Ireland’s parliament, the Dail, are being contested.
The vote will close at 10pm with counting expected to start on Saturday morning.
Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris opted for his wife, Caoimhe, and two children, Saoirse and Cillian, to accompany him to the voting station.