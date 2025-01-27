Deputy First Minister criticises Higgins over Gaza comments at Holocaust event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister has criticised Irish president Michael D Higgins for raising the ongoing conflict in Gaza during his speech to an annual Holocaust memorial event in Dublin.

Emma Little-Pengelly said the Republic’s president was “absolutely wrong” to raise the issues, accusing him of “politicising” the event.

Protesters were removed from the memorial event during an address by Mr Higgins on Sunday.

A number of people objected to the invitation to Mr Higgins to deliver the keynote address to the National Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration in Dublin.

I believe that he was wrong to say what he said at that place. It was the wrong place and the wrong thing to say Emma Little-Pengelly

Survivors of the Holocaust were among the audience who gathered at the Mansion House for the event which included readings, survivors’ recollections and a recitation of the Scroll of Names featuring relatives and ancestors of Irish residents who died in the Holocaust.

As Mr Higgins spoke about the events that unfolded on October 7 2023, when Hamas attacked in southern Israel leading to the conflict in Gaza, a small number of people stood up and and turned their backs to the stage and were removed by security.

Asked about Mr Higgins’ speech, Ms Little-Pengelly told reporters in Belfast: “I believe that President Higgins was absolutely wrong to raise these issues at that event.

“President Higgins has many opportunities to talk about these issues, and indeed, he has taken up those opportunities.

“But Holocaust Memorial Day, which it is today, is a time for a sombre reflection upon the loss of six million Jewish people in the Holocaust.

“I understand that the request was made of him not to politicise that event. No one should be politicising those events or causing any further hurt or discomfort.

“So I believe that he was wrong to say what he said at that place. It was the wrong place and the wrong thing to say.

“There were plenty of other opportunities that he had, and he ought not to have done that at that event.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill was among a number of politicians to defend Mr Higgins, saying he took the opportunity to express his views.

“I think it’s regrettable that there’s so much negativity. I think the president has used his office to raise his own personal view in terms of how strongly he feels about genocide across the world,” Ms O’Neill said.

“I think particularly at this time, when we reflect on all the suffering of the Holocaust and all those people that lost lives through what was the genocide then, and we reflect on the current situation facing, particularly in the Middle East, right now, a genocide in Gaza.

“I think that the president has taken the opportunity to express his views, and that’s his business.”

Earlier, the tanaiste defended Mr Higgins, saying that while people have a right to protest, the president has been “very clear” in calling out the horrors of the Holocaust.

I think the president was very clear, as is the government, as are the people of Ireland, in calling out the horrors of the Holocaust Simon Harris

Simon Harris said: “I think it was important that the president of Ireland attended the event yesterday. I think it’s the seventh time he has attended the event, and this is always an event carried out with great solemnity and sensitivity.

“I believe yesterday’s event was a very moving occasion, obviously for survivors and their families, most particularly, and Minister (Paschal) Donohoe was there on behalf of the government.

“I understand there were a small number of people who protested, and of course people have a right to protest, but I think the president was very clear, as is the government, as are the people of Ireland, in calling out the horrors of the Holocaust and making sure we remember that we record that, that we acknowledge that each year, and of course, people have a right to protest.”

Asked whether he believed it was appropriate for the president to raise the issues in Gaza during his speech about the Holocaust, Mr Harris said: “I think the president was very clear in relation to, obviously specific issues regarding the Holocaust and his absolute condemnation of the horror, the murder of the Jewish people, but also, I think, rightly mentioning the situation in the Middle East as well.

“Also calling very much for hostages to be released. I am conscious, though, that this is a very, very sensitive time, and I don’t want to say anything to distract from that.

“Today is the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, today is International Holocaust Memorial Day. I think it’s really important that we keep the focus on that.”

Tom O’Dowd, chairman of Holocaust Education Ireland, which organised the event, said some Jewish people were critical of this year’s invite, but others supported Mr Higgins’ seventh address to the annual commemoration.

The president emphasised the importance of education in his address to prevent another such atrocity from happening.

He also addressed the current conflict in the Middle East.