Groucho Club licence re-instated after fresh rules proposed for venue

Staff at The Groucho Club broke down in tears as the venue’s licence was conditionally re-instated after police proposed new rules on members bringing guests.

The London private members’ club, popular with A-list celebrities, had its licence temporarily suspended following allegations that a woman was raped inside the venue on November 13 this year.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Hertfordshire on suspicion of rape and has subsequently been bailed.

On Wednesday, a Westminster City Council licensing sub-committee lifted the licence suspension with immediate effect, provided the club complies with new licence conditions that will be decided on in the coming days.

The police investigation led to meetings between police licensing officers of Westminster and the management of The Groucho Club Gary Grant, representing the Metropolitan Police

Groucho staff cried as the committee announced its ruling. An announcement on its next steps will be made on Wednesday evening, a representative of the club confirmed.

During the hearing, the Metropolitan Police made 13 recommendations for the new licence conditions, that, in summary, included: properly supervising toilet areas, proper staff welfare training, and a tightening-up of “previously lax procedures” relating to members and their guests.

Discussions referencing the police investigation were held in private.

Gary Grant, representing the force, said: “The police investigation led to meetings between police licensing officers of Westminster and the management of The Groucho Club.

“As a result of those decisions it became apparent that there were a number of breaches of the licensing conditions at the time of the trigger-offence that brings us here.”

The force launched a summary-review application that led to a sub-committee hearing on November 26, after which The Groucho Club’s licence was suspended.

Mr Grant said the proposed updated conditions, listed at Wednesday’s hearing in Victoria, particularly related to the “prevention of future crime and disorder”.

They included that all toilets which were not for disabled customers should be “monitored by a CCTV operative”, and a trained welfare officer should be at the venue.

For a six-month period, the same toilets would be supervised by an attendant.

These three stipulations would be in place between 7pm and close on Tuesday to Saturday, and on a “risk-assessed basis” if there was a pre-booked private function.

Further proposals stated that disabled toilets be locked at all times and accessible only by a Radar toilet key, and all customer toilets apart from the disabled ones must be inspected by staff or security at regular intervals.

On behalf of the club, we are grateful to all parties that have spoken - I don't think anything has been said that we would have any great disagreement with Philip Kolvin KC, for Groucho

There would be a one-person limit in each cubicle at any time and anyone in breach of that would be “immediately ejected”.

Regarding membership, the force suggested a minimum 48-hour window between application and acceptance as a member.

Only members, “bona fide guests” and people attending a private pre-booked party would be able to take part in licensable activities.

Up to four guests would be allowed per member unless they were dining at the restaurant, and guests would also have to provide their name and telephone number on entry.

The information must be electronically stored and potentially made available for inspection by the city council or police on request, the Met proposed.

Guests must enter the club with a member and remain in their company while inside, Mr Grant said, and front-of-house staff would undertake welfare and vulnerability training.

Philip Kolvin KC, for Groucho, said: “On behalf of the club, we are grateful to all parties that have spoken – I don’t think anything has been said that we would have any great disagreement with.

(The club) is chastened to be here, it fully understands the seriousness of the situation and the circumstances that brought us here, and obviously it is concerned for the victim of this alleged offence Philip Kolvin KC, for Groucho

“The Groucho Club has been in existence for almost 40 years and it is the first time that it finds itself under review.

“It is chastened to be here, it fully understands the seriousness of the situation and the circumstances that brought us here, and obviously it is concerned for the victim of this alleged offence.”

He thanked the Met and city council for working to protect the public, and added: “We apologise that there had been laxity, and we agreed that it would be appropriate there would be a closure.”

In the previous hearing, the club pledged to enhance its practices and seek to understand what happened and “what went wrong”, he said.

The committee heard that 123 interested parties made submissions regarding the future of the 300-capacity London institution, which has a 200-person-limit after midnight.

The Groucho Club is one of the capital’s most well-known private members’ clubs and has a long association with A-list celebrities.

It was originally set up as a more relaxed alternative to traditional gentlemen’s clubs, and current members “should have a creative role within the creative industries and share the club’s maverick spirit”, according to the venue’s website.

There is no suggestion that Groucho employees were involved in the offence, the Met has said previously.