Met Police officer called black colleagues ‘cotton pickers’, panel rules

A Metropolitan Police officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct by calling her black colleagues “cotton pickers”.

Pc Mia Korell, who is part of the Roads and Transport policing command, was accused of using the term to describe black officers who did not believe the Territorial Support Group (TSG) was a racist unit.

It was alleged Pc Korell, herself a black officer, used the language when she bumped into Inspector Alistair Phillips while they were both off duty near the University of Surrey in Guildford on October 7 2022.

A misconduct panel on Tuesday ruled Pc Korell had said the “derogatory, disrespectful and racist” term and that her saying it amounted to gross misconduct.

Delivering its decision, chairman of the panel Commander Jason Prins said: “The panel found Mr Phillips had no motive to fabricate the allegation and it would have reflected badly on his career had he done so.

“The panel accepts the officer used the word cotton pickers in a derogatory, disrespectful and racist manner.”

Mr Prins said the panel found the words used “fitted the context of the conversation” and gave weight to Mr Phillips being “100% sure” that cotton pickers was said.

Mr Prins added that Pc Korell’s use of the words was “out of character” but was “meant to be derogatory”.

“Although these words were discriminatory the panel does not consider the officer to be inherently racist,” Mr Prins told the hearing in central London on Tuesday.

“The panel is satisfied the word cotton picker was intended to be derogatory, discourteous to black officers and that the word is racist in nature.”

The panel ruled Pc Korell had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in the force, in respect of discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy, and equality and diversity.

Pc Korell and Mr Phillips had had a broader conversation before they began speaking about racism in policing, the misconduct hearing was told.

Mr Phillips told the panel Pc Korell asked him if he believed the TSG, which both officers were part of at the time, was racist, to which he said no.

He said it was then that Pc Korell said black TSG officers who do not agree that the TSG is a racist unit are “just cotton pickers”.

Giving evidence to the panel on Monday, Mr Phillips said: “The conversation was fairly clear.

“I don’t think there was any misunderstanding.

“I am 100% sure that was the exact phrase used.

“It is a very bizarre phrase to make up, and I have very little to gain from making a story up.”

Pc Korell, who is studying for a PhD examining the experience of black officers in the police, denied the allegation.

She told the panel on Monday: “It is not a term that you hear often in conversation, it is not part of my vernacular.

“I am aware of its existence but I didn’t say it, it strikes me as odd.”

The hearing was told Mr Phillips emailed Pc Korell’s line manager to report her use of the term on October 17 2022.

Asked by Rebecca Hadgett, representing Pc Korell, why he did not report it sooner, Mr Phillips said he drafted an email on the day of the incident but was unable to speak to Pc Korell’s line manager until a later date because he was away on holiday.

Mr Prins said: “The panel finds the delay is understandable in view of the sensitivity of the matter but finds Mr Phillips could and should have reported it earlier to another manager.”

The panel has retired to consider the sanction it will impose on Pc Korell.