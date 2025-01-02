Man charged after New Year revellers injured in hit-and-run incident
The40-year-old is due to appear at court on Thursday.
A 40-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and assault after a hit-and-run incident injured two New Year revellers.
Daniel Sterling has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to provide a drug test, possession of a knife in a public place and a racially aggravated public order offence.
Metropolitan Police officers were called to the junction of Regent’s Park Road and Primrose Hill in north London shortly after midnight on Wednesday following reports of a vehicle crashing into a pedestrian.
The driver failed to stop and made off along Primrose Hill Road where a second pedestrian was struck, the Met said.
Police confirmed a 21-year-old man suffered minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.
The second pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life-changing.
Sterling, of Well Walk, Camden, is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.