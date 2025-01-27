Police release e-fit image of man after woman pushed into car and raped

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to identify after a woman walking alone in west London was pushed into a car and later raped.

The woman was walking along Bradiston Road, Maida Vale, one evening in March 2022 when a car stopped at the junction ahead of her and an unknown man pushed her from behind into what is believed to have been a dark-coloured Audi A3, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man drove away with the woman inside before later raping her, according to the force.

Women should be able to walk alone without fear and we are dedicated to protecting women and girls from predatory offenders such as this Detective Constable Leon Riley

Afterwards, the woman was pushed back out of the vehicle not far from where she had initially been bundled into the car.

The incident happened at around 9pm, police said.

Detectives have released an e-fit image of the man, who was described as speaking with a Jamaican accent and believed to be in his late 30s, tall, with a “significant” scar on his face and short dreadlocks.

Detective Constable Leon Riley said: “If you recognise the man in the image please contact us without delay.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries since the incident and we continue to support the victim who, as far as possible, has been trying to live her life as normal since it happened.

“It was a horrifying ordeal for her and we thank her for supporting the investigation to trace the man responsible for assaulting her, and now helping us build an e-fit of the suspect.

“Women should be able to walk alone without fear and we are dedicated to protecting women and girls from predatory offenders such as this.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 6533840/22 or anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.