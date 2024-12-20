Police release images of potential witnesses after fatal drive-by shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Detectives investigating a drive-by triple shooting outside a north-west London church which left a woman dead have released an image of several people they want to speak to.

The Metropolitan Police urged the people seen talking to the occupants of a car shortly before the shooting, as well as the occupants of a white Mercedes driving past the suspects’ car, to come forward.

Shots were fired in Gifford Road, Brent, at around 9.15pm on Saturday December 14, killing 44-year-old Michelle Sadio, who was standing among mourners outside the church after a wake.

Detectives said the vehicle – a black Kia Niro with “distinctive” alloy wheels and the number plate LA23 XRE – was then driven to nearby Barnhill Road, where it was set on fire and abandoned.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke, who is leading the investigation, said: “Are you one of the people pictured in the white Mercedes or on the pavement nearby, or do you recognise anyone? Did you hear or see something either before or after the shooting that may help with the investigation?”

He added: “I would like to stress that none of those pictured have done anything wrong.

“They may not live in the area but they could hold information that is important to the investigation and I urge them to contact us.”

Ms Sadio and two men in their 30s were hit in the shooting at the River of Life Elim Pentecostal Church.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and the two men were taken to hospital where one of them remains in a critical condition.

There have been no arrests so far.