16-year-old charged with murder after fatal stabbing in east London park

The 16-year-old boy, from Newham, was charged with the murder of Imran Maroof, 20, on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Rosie Shead
Friday 30 August 2024 14:16
Police at Plashet Park, Newham, after a man was stabbed to death (James Manning/PA)
Police at Plashet Park, Newham, after a man was stabbed to death (James Manning/PA)

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in an east London park, police have said.

Police were called at 7.38pm on Saturday July 27 to reports of a fight in Plashet Park, Newham, where they found Imran Maroof, 20, with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Maroof died at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder on Friday and is expected to appear at the Old Bailey on September 3, the force added.

Mr Maroof’s family are being supported by specialist officers, according to police.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the incident room on 020 8721 4961 or via 101 reference CAD 6541/27Jul.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.

