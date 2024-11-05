Labour MP Chris Webb ‘attacked and mugged’ on way back to flat
The Blackpool South MP thanked the Metropolitan Police for their ‘swift response’.
A Labour MP has said he was mugged on his way back to his London flat.
Chris Webb, MP for Blackpool South, thanked police for their “swift response” to the incident on Monday night.
He posted on social media site X: “Last night, as I was returning to my flat in London, I was attacked and mugged by a group of individuals.
“Luckily, I have no injuries and I am OK. Unfortunately, they just took my phone so I’m without one for the foreseeable future.
“I want to thank the Metropolitan Police Service for their swift response and support. The officers who assisted me went above and beyond. They are a remarkable credit to the force.”
The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.