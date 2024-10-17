Met officer ‘with links to Jihadi woman in caliphate’ to face misconduct hearing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A Metropolitan Police officer will face a misconduct hearing after she allegedly failed to disclose her links to a Jihadi woman living inside a so-called Islamic State caliphate in Syria.

Pc Ruby Begum is also accused of posting discriminatory and offensive comments on Twitter that were still visible on her account after she was sworn in as a special constable.

The alleged posts were made between 2013 and 2019.

A special constable is a volunteer police officer.

It is further alleged that she was interested in extremist preachers’ teachings and did not tell the vetting unit, and that she failed to provide full or honest information during the vetting process.

Ms Begum is attached to the territorial support group.

The misconduct hearing will look at whether she breached the standards of professional behaviour in discreditable conduct; authority, respect and courtesy; equality and diversity; and honesty and integrity.

It will start on October 21 at Palestra House, Southwark, south-east London.