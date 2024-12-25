Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car hits pedestrians

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after pedestrians were hit by a car in London’s West End in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 00.45am following reports of a collision and a car driving on the wrong side of the road on Shaftesbury Avenue in the capital’s theatre district.

Four pedestrians were taken to hospital with one remaining in a life-threatening condition, police said.

This has been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terror-related Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy

The driver, a 31-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said they believed the suspect was “involved in an altercation at a nightclub prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement”.

They added that it had “been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terror-related”.

Blood and items of clothing including a jacket, shoes and a hat were strewn across the pavement in front of a Caffe Concerto.

The police cordon stretched between the Gielgud Theatre, where the musical Oliver is performed, and Sondheim Theatre, home to Les Miserables.

A further police cordon was on Archer Street and Great Windmill Street, covering the Windmill Soho nightclub and other venues in the Soho area.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: “Officers responded quickly to this report, working closely with City of London Police to arrest a man within minutes.

“Detectives are quickly progressing inquiries as part of this investigation.

“It’s believed that the suspect was involved in an altercation at a nightclub prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement.

“Several scenes remain in place at the location today.

“This has been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terror-related.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 233 of December 25.