Man charged with attempted murder after woman and two children stabbed

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman, an eight-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were stabbed in east London.

Police were called to First Avenue, Dagenham, at 5.35pm on Friday where they found the woman, aged in her 30s, and the children with stab injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said they were taken to hospital and none are in a life-threatening condition.

Kulvinder Ram, 48, of First Avenue, will appear from custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with three counts of attempted murder, police said.

All parties involved were known to each other, the force added.