Police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving over moped crash
Metropolitan Police Constable Ian Brotherton will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
A police officer has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving over a crash in which a moped rider was killed.
Metropolitan Police Constable Ian Brotherton, 32, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, also accused of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.
He has been charged over the death of 26-year-old Cristopher De Carvalho Guedes, whose moped was hit by a police car on an emergency call in Southbury Road, Enfield, north London, on October 12 last year.
The car, which had its lights and sirens on, drove through a red light in Southbury Road before colliding with Mr Guedes, who was turning right into Baird Road.
The charges were brought after an investigation by watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct.