Murder investigation launched after woman in her 60s dies in south London
A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in her 60s in south London.
Officers were called to an address on Greenland Quay, Surrey Quays, at about 3pm on Friday after reports that a woman had been stabbed, the Metropolitan Police said.
The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended, and the woman was taken to hospital where she later died.
A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said: “We received multiple calls from members of the public close to the scene with concerns for the victim yesterday afternoon.
“Officers, together with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, responded quickly but, sadly, the woman in her 60s died in hospital yesterday evening.
“Our specialist crime command are continuing inquiries today and, at this stage, we believe that this was an isolated incident with the man and woman known to each other.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC ref CAD 4235/29November on the social media platform X.