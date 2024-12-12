Met Police staff vote to take strike action over return to office working

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Metropolitan Police staff have voted to go on strike in a row over plans to cut back on the time they can work from home.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said there was “overwhelming support for the action”.

It would be the first time Met Police employees, which is believed could include 999 call handlers and child protection officers, have ever voted for a walkout.

They are desk-based civilians who work from home just as productively as if they were in the office, but without the stress and cost of a daily commute PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote

PCS said 85% of its members backed industrial action after being told they would need to return to the office in the new year and 91% voted for action short of a strike.A vote was taken after managers reversed an existing agreement on blended working, which allowed people to work from home for part of the week, the union said.

Some 2,400 civilian workers who support the day-to-day operations of police officers would be affected by the policy shift, which disproportionately impacts women, part-time workers and those with disabilities, the PCS adds.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Our members are not bobbies on the beat.

“They are desk-based civilians who work from home just as productively as if they were in the office, but without the stress and cost of a daily commute.

“It’s time politicians and the right-wing media stopped their obsession with telling people where they have to work and started listening to the evidence of academics, employers and employees that shows working from home is a perfectly viable option for many people.”

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for a response.