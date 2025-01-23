Hundreds of schools to shut as Storm Eowyn brings red weather warning for wind

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dozen councils have said all schools will close and police have warned people not to travel in the areas affected by a rare red “danger to life” high wind weather warning issued for parts of Scotland on Friday.

Forecasters warn gusts of up to 100mph during Storm Eowyn could result in flying debris and pose a danger to life, and people are urged to stay indoors.

Police said no road users should travel in or to the red weather warning area on Friday.

The Met Office red warning runs from 10am to 5pm and covers the central belt including Glasgow and Edinburgh, stretching north on the west coast to Jura in Argyll and Bute and south to Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway.

Glasgow, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, North and South Lanarkshire, North Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, Midlothian, East and West Dunbartonshire, Inverclyde and Argyll and Bute councils have said all schools and nurseries will be closed on Friday.

Clackmannanshire, Edinburgh and Falkirk councils have said they will issue updates later.

Forecasters said the conditions bring a “risk of significant disruption to transport and power supplies as well as dangerous conditions outdoors”, with “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees and other debris.

They also warned of the potential for damage to buildings and homes.

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan said: “Our advice to any road user is not travelling, and that’s really the message we want to get across today.

“It’s really unusual for us to have a red weather warning and that advice is in place for the duration of that warning.”

In a statement at the Scottish Parliament, First Minister John Swinney said: “The storm could bring winds up to 100mph.

“The Met Office advice is clear, the potential impacts include danger to life, structural damage to property and transport and power disruptions.

“We have to be clear, people should not travel.

“Our message is simple, please follow the advice from the Met Office and the police, take this seriously and stay safe.”

It is understood Mr Swinney will chair a meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Room – Scotland’s answer to Cobra – on Thursday afternoon, with an update likely later in the day.

Mr Swinney’s planned visit to the A&E department at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on Friday has been cancelled because of the forecast.

The Scottish Parliament itself will be closed all day on Friday because of the storm, with only essential staff on site.

Scotland’s Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The Met Office has upgraded their weather warnings for Storm Eowyn to the highest level, which means there will be widespread disruption to the transport network.

“I would urge people to follow police advice and avoid travel in the area affected by the red warning for wind. If you do need to travel, your journey is likely to be badly disrupted and there will likely be cancellations to rail, ferry and air services.

“Traffic Scotland will provide the most up-to-date information on the trunk roads throughout the warning periods, via their website, social media channels and radio broadcasts.”

West coast ferry operator CalMac warned the forecast conditions from Storm Eowyn mean the majority of sailings are liable to disruption or cancellation, with some services already cancelled.

Northlink Ferries, serving the Northern Isles, has amended sailing times for Friday due to expected adverse weather and said all sailings for Saturday are under review, with “a high probability of cancellation” for morning ferries.

Forecast winds of 80mph around the Forth bridges would close the Forth Road Bridge, road management firm Bear Scotland said.

The Queensferry Crossing and Clackmannanshire Bridge would be closed to high-sided vehicles, motorcycles and cars with trailers or roof boxes in these circumstances.

The National Trust for Scotland said many of its attractions would be closed on Friday and Saturday and Historic Environment Scotland said several castles will close, including in Edinburgh and Stirling.

A red warning for wind has also been issued for Northern Ireland.

The whole of the UK is covered by at least one yellow weather warning on Friday, with warnings for snow, wind and rain in place, as it braces for the impact of the fifth named storm of the season.

An amber warning covers the south of Scotland and most of the central belt from 6am on Friday until 9pm.

A yellow wind warning is also in place for the whole of Scotland throughout Friday, and a yellow warning for snow covering much of the country runs from 3am until noon.