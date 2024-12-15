Met Office issues warning over heavy rain for the next three days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Forecasters have issued a warning of persistent rain that could make travel conditions difficult in parts of Scotland over the next three days.

The Met Office yellow warning, which covers parts of the Highlands, Argyll and Bute, Perthshire and the Stirling area, comes into force at 6pm on Sunday and runs until midday on Tuesday.

It predicts that persistent rain will lead to difficult travel conditions and possible flooding in some places.

There may also be some interruption to power supplies and other services.

Police have advised people to travel with caution.

The Met Office warning states: “Rain will become persistent across parts of western Scotland during Sunday, continuing throughout Monday before easing later on Tuesday.

“70-100 mm of rain is likely to fall widely during this period, but possibly over 150 mm for some exposed hills and mountains.

“Rapid melting of lying snow will also contribute to any potential impacts.”

Further south the Met Office has issued a yellow warning of wind for Yorkshire which is in force until 5pm on Sunday.

It warns that strong westerly winds may cause some difficult travel conditions on Sunday afternoon, while some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected across parts of Yorkshire during the afternoon while a few places may experience gusts of up to 65mph.

Winds will ease into Sunday evening, forecasters said.