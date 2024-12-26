Grey and mild conditions forecast as walkers and swimmers head out on Boxing Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Boxing Day walkers and swimmers will see a grey and mild day with some drizzle in places, the Met Office has said.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach up to 14C with widely cloudy conditions and patchy rain in areas including north-west Scotland, according to the forecaster.

The brightest weather is forecast in north-east England, Scotland and parts of North Wales, where the wind will help to break the cloud up.

Patchy drizzle may cause a “nuisance” for those hoping to get out and enjoy the outdoors, Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said.

“For Boxing Day, it’s another pretty grey day,” he said.

“There’s lots of low cloud with a bit of mist and murkiness around, still a little bit of fog in a few spots, mainly in the west.

“The cloud is thick enough in places that, again, we’ve got bits and pieces of sort of patchy, light, drizzly stuff, not really rain as such, but more a nuisance than anything else – particularly if you want to get out and about for for a bit of a walk, it is a bit damp.

“So all in all, another generally dry day, although there will be some bits of drizzle around, but rather grey and mild day for Boxing Day.”

The showers are expected to move north into Scotland and Northern Ireland with largely dry conditions elsewhere.

For outdoor swimmers planning a Boxing Day dip, the mild weather will be welcome news, with temperatures of around 10C to 12C forecast in most of the country.

“It’s at least quite mild, and when you get out of the sea, it won’t be as cold as it has been on many Boxing Day swims in the past,” Mr Partridge added.

Although it is “very mild for the time of year”, 2024’s Boxing Day temperatures are not expected to exceed those of 2011, which became the warmest December 26 on record when 16.1C was measured in Banff, Scotland, Mr Partridge said.

Conditions on Friday are expected to be “very similar” to Boxing Day, with temperatures of around 10C to 13C accompanied by cloud and patchy drizzle across Wales and south-west England, he continued.

Over the weekend, conditions in Scotland will be “a little bit winder and a little bit wetter”, with cloud and showers predicted elsewhere.