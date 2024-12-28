Disruptive fog to stick around into weekend, forecasters say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fog which has caused disruption to flights at some of the UK’s busiest airports will persist into the weekend, forecasters have said.

The murky weather has shrouded much of the country over the past few days and shows little sign of abating yet.

In some areas, thick fog patches could reduce visibility down to just 100 metres overnight and into Saturday, the Met Office said.

The national weather service has not yet issued warnings for fog but said it will monitor the situation overnight.

“It’s that time of year when people are travelling around the country a lot and there are a lot of people on the roads,” Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick told the PA news agency.

It looks like it won't be as dank and horrible (early next week) but it will still be wet and windy across much of the country Liam Eslick, Met Office meteorologist

“There is a lot of fog covering much of England, mainly the South East and central England, but the rest of the country is seeing quite a bit of thick fog too.

“It will be pretty murky on Saturday morning and there will still be fog patches that will take a little longer to clear.”

There was some disruption to flights at Gatwick and Manchester, the UK’s second and third busiest airports, because of fog on Friday and this could continue if the misty weather persists as forecast.

Flights were delayed by up to three hours from Gatwick on Friday evening due to poor conditions.

A spokesperson for Nats, the UK’s main air traffic control provider, said on Friday: “Due to widespread fog, temporary air traffic restrictions are in place at several airports across the UK today. Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.

“We continue to monitor the situation and have a Met Office expert embedded within our operation to ensure we have the latest available information. Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption.”

Mr Eslick said the fog levels could sink a little lower on Saturday, so higher hills could be clearer.

The Met Office has advised motorists to go steady when they are driving in fog.

But lingering low cloud should start to clear on Sunday, Mr Eslick said.

Some stronger winds are forecast on Sunday which “will pick up and turn over these cloudy and murky conditions to help clear the fog”, Mr Eslick added.

The murky conditions of late are less likely to return in the last couple of days of the year but people should not hold out hope for much winter sunshine.

“It looks like it won’t be as dank and horrible (early next week) but it will still be wet and windy across much of the country,” Mr Eslick said.