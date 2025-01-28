More flooding possible for UK as rain and wind warnings remain in force

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More flooding is possible as rain and wind is set to continue sweeping across parts of the UK on Tuesday.

Gusts of 84mph and almost 60mm of rainfall have battered much of southern England and more than 100 people had to be evacuated from their homes in Somerset.

Dozens of flood warnings remained in place on Monday night across England as the UK recovers from Storm Eowyn.

A series of weather warnings are in place to cover the potential impacts of the less powerful Storm Herminia, a low-pressure system named by meteorologists in Spain, which is expected to feel the strongest winds.

Somerset Council and police jointly declared a major incident in the region which was still in force on Monday evening.

Somerton Fire Station said 61 people were rescued from flooded properties, including a mobile home site in Charlton Adam, and temporarily relocated to Edgar Community Hall.

A yellow alert for rain was issued by the Met Office covering parts of southern England until 10am on Tuesday, warning of heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and flooding.

Another yellow warning for rain is in place until 9pm on Tuesday covering large swathes of Wales and parts of the West Midlands.

And a yellow wind alert is in force until 6am on Tuesday for southern England and parts of Wales.

Since the weather warning period began on Sunday morning until 4pm on Monday, the highest rainfall recorded was 59.4mm in Seathwaite in Cumbria, while the second highest was 56.4mm in Goren Farm in Devon, the Met Office said.

On Monday, winds of 84mph were recorded on the Isle of Wight, with 77mph in Aberdaron in Wales and 74mph on the Isles of Scilly, the forecaster added.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said the rain warnings are suggesting further flooding is possible until Tuesday evening.

He said: “The trend over the next few days is for things to gradually improve a bit.

“These warnings for rain are suggesting further flooding is quite possible, especially within the warning area.

“On Wednesday and Thursday, it will be mostly fine, there’s a small chance the far south of England see some further rain moving in, which we’re keeping an eye on.”

Scotland is recovering from the effects of Storm Eowyn, which brought winds of 100mph to Drumalbin in the eleventh-highest maximum gust since the Met Office started naming storms in 2015.

ScotRail’s service delivery director Mark Ilderton said Network Rail has responded to more than 500 separate incidents across the entire rail network, including removing over 120 trees that fell onto the railway.

Around 50,000 customers remained without electricity across Northern Ireland on Monday evening, according to Northern Ireland Electricity Networks.