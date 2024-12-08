Further ‘disruptive’ strong winds across UK in Storm Darragh aftermath

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strong winds will continue to hamper the majority of the UK on Sunday following the widespread disruption caused by Storm Darragh.

Gusts of up to 70mph could still lead to difficult driving conditions and short-term loss of power, with public transport also badly impacted, the Met Office said.

The forecaster issued a fresh yellow wind warning for the whole of England and Wales which came into force at 6am and is in place until 6pm on Sunday.

A separate yellow rain warning covering Northumberland expired at 9am.

The Energy Networks Association said about 200,000 customers remained without power as of 9am on Sunday following the effects of the storm, but added that 88% of affected customers had been reconnected.

The Environment Agency still had more than 50 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and more than 130 flood alerts issued across England on Sunday morning.

There were nine flood warnings and 20 flood alerts issued by Natural Resources Wales.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “It’s not quite the calm after the storm, but it is calmer than yesterday, for sure.

“There are still some disruptive winds around because whilst the low that is Storm Darragh has now cleared away towards the south east, tightly-packed isobars across much of the country indicate we do still have some very windy weather to come through today.

“The strongest gusts will be through this morning around coastal parts, 60-70mph. Inland, 40-50[mph] seems quite likely.

“There will also be some wet weather around, particularly across central and eastern parts of England, some heavier outbreaks of rain for a time. Further west [there is] a greater chance of staying dry, and there will be some sunshine breaking through at times too.”

The winds are expected to slowly ease from the north throughout the day, the Met Office said.

National Highways said the M48 at Severn Bridge between J1 and J2 and the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge were both closed due to strong winds while the A15 Humber Bridge is closed in both directions to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles.

Footage shared on social media showed a British Airways flight battling strong winds whilst attempting to land at Heathrow Airport.

South Western Railway said services in Surrey, between both Guildford and Effingham Junction and through Farncombe, faced delays or alterations until Sunday afternoon due to trees blocking the track earlier. Customers were advised to book their own taxis to nearby Epsom.

Avanti West Coast said all lines are closed between Wolverhampton and Stafford due to a tree blocking the line, with disruption is expected until the end of the day.

A number of Transport for Wales services remain suspended, with the operator advising customers not to travel on Sunday.

Ferry company Wightlink said the 10am and 12pm sailings from Portsmouth to Fishbourne and the 11am and 1pm services in the opposite direction had been cancelled.

Delta Wellbeing, a council-owned care-line service in Carmarthenshire, south Wales, said it had received more than 26,000 calls due to Storm Darragh over the weekend.

West Midlands Fire Service said its crews had attended more than 120 emergency incidents across the region during Saturday and on Sunday morning, with more than 700 weather-related calls handled.

Although temperatures will be near average for the time of year, it is going to feel “markedly colder” due to the persistent winds, Mr Burkill said.

Storm Darragh brought gusts of 93mph to some parts of the country on Saturday, with millions warned to stay indoors, tens of thousands left without power and trains cancelled.

Two men were killed on Saturday by falling trees hitting their vehicles.

West Midlands Police said the latest victim was killed when a tree fell and hit his car on Silver Birch Road, Erdington, on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, a man died after a tree fell onto his van in Lancashire.

The man, in his 40s, was driving his Citroen vehicle on the A59 at Longton, near Preston, at about 9am on Saturday.