Mildest start to Christmas Day on record for parts of UK

The mildest start to Christmas Day on record has been recorded for Northern Ireland and Scotland.

In Kinloss, Moray, temperatures reached 11.9C, while at Killowen, Co Down, it peaked at 11C for the 24-hour period ending at 9am, the Met Office said.

“No sign of snow this Christmas, with a mild and cloudy theme,” meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said.

“A cloudy Christmas Day for many, however, there are some breaks in the cloud giving sunny spells, especially to the east of any higher ground with some patchy rain in the far northwest of Scotland.”

A temperature of 14.2C was reached in Dyce, Aberdeen, the forecaster said.

Across the country, outdoor swimmers took advantage of the milder temperatures as they kicked off their celebrations with a festive dip.

At organised swims in Boscombe Pier in Bournemouth, and at Hunstanton in Norfolk, people charged towards the sea before taking the plunge.

Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club took part in the Peter Pan Cup race, which is held every Christmas Day in the Serpentine, in Hyde Park, central London.

Later on Christmas day, rain will affect much of Scotland and Northern Ireland overnight.

“Though rather cloudy elsewhere with patchy drizzle in the west, some clear intervals and local fog patches are possible,” Ms Chalk said.

On Boxing Day, rain will affect central and southern Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland.

It will be mostly dry and mild, though rather cloudy further south.

A mild, mostly cloudy day is also expected on Friday, the forecaster said, before the weather turns brighter, but colder with blustery showers into the weekend.