Met officer dismissed over ‘antisemitic comments’ to colleague

A Metropolitan Police officer has been dismissed after making antisemitic comments to a colleague while at work, the force has said.

On Monday, police constable Morgan Griffiths was found to have committed gross misconduct, the Met said.

Mr Griffiths, a ward officer based in Dagenham, was in east London when he made the discriminatory comments, it added.

Inspector Scott Didham, from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS), said: “In February 2024, Pc Griffiths was involved in a discussion with a colleague at work in east London during which he used entirely inappropriate, antisemitic language.

“This was witnessed and challenged by other officers, and a complaint was made resulting in a DPS investigation.

“My colleagues and I are working tirelessly to hold officers to account for this sort of behaviour.

“Nobody in the Met should be in any doubt as to the consequences if they are found to have behaved in a discriminatory way.”

The hearing found his conduct fell “below the standards of professional behaviour expected for discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy and equality and diversity”, the force said.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, the senior officer responsible for policing in east London, added: “There is no place for discriminatory conduct or behaviour in the Met, and it is only right that PC Griffiths has been dismissed.

“This case resulted from colleagues stepping in and rightly challenging unacceptable and discriminatory behaviour – I’m reassured that they felt confident to take this action.

“We have a diverse workforce from a range of backgrounds and we are building a culture where anyone can feel welcome and thrive in the Met.

“Those who undermine this are not suitable to serve Londoners and will feel the consequences.

“We can only deliver a new Met for London by taking action, as we have today, to remove from our ranks those who do not share our values.”