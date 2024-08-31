Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Serving Met officer to stand trial charged with rape, stalking and voyeurism

The charges relate to three female victims.

Ted Hennessey
Saturday 31 August 2024 09:01
Police officers will face automatic dismissal if found guilty of gross misconduct under plans to overhaul the disciplinary process (Alamy/PA)

A serving Metropolitan Police officer is set to stand trial after being charged with additional sex offences including rape and voyeurism, the force said.

Pc Jake Cummings, 25, from Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with two counts of rape, three counts of stalking, three counts of controlling and coercive behaviour and three counts of voyeurism, Scotland Yard said.

The charges relate to three female victims, one from Hertfordshire, one from Buckinghamshire and one from Dorset, Hertfordshire Police said.

Cummings was originally charged with rape, two counts of stalking, two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, and possession of an offensive weapon, in February and suspended from his job in the Met’s central west command.

Further charges were made in June.

He is due to appear in custody for trial at St Albans Crown Court on Monday.

