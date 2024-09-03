Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Met Police officer charged with child sex offences

Adam Merriman, of Bletchley, Milton Keynes, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Piers Mucklejohn
Tuesday 03 September 2024 03:21
A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with multiple child sex offences (PA)
A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with multiple child sex offences (PA)

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with multiple child sex offences.

Adam Merriman, 37, of Bletchley, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, is accused of sexual assault by touching of a child under 13 and six counts of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

He has also been charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child; two counts of sexual activity in the presence of a child; possession of a prohibited image of a child; and three counts of possession of extreme pornographic images.

Merriman, who was a police constable in the Metropolitan Police, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

