Deaf dog with cropped ears learning sign language to help her find new home

A deaf dog whose ears were cropped and was found chained in a yard is learning sign language in a bid to help her be rehomed.

Polo, who is a five-year-old crossbreed, is missing the tips of her ears after they were cropped, a process in which dogs’ ears are altered or removed, which is illegal in England and Wales.

Now, she is learning sign language in the hope that the new skills will help her to find a home.

Lily Dickinson, fostering and adoption co-ordinator at RSPCA Southport in Merseyside, hopes people will not be “put off” by Polo’s altered ears.

“She’s had her ears cropped but we don’t want people to be put off by the mutilation she’s sadly had to suffer,” Ms Dickinson said.

“We hope that the right owners won’t be deterred by this, or by her deafness, and we really want people to see her for the lovely girl she is.”

She described Polo as a “kind soul” who enjoys going for walks, adding she has been “picking up (sign language) really well” and hopes a new owner can give her a “wonderful life”.

“She’s a really quick learner and it’s been lovely working with her as she thoroughly enjoys engaging with training and walks nicely on the lead. We’ve taken her to the nearby town to explore and to some local dog walking spots too,” Ms Dickinson said.

“We’ve taught her a good recall using hand gestures as well as signs for sit, lie down, drop, and find it. I hope there’s someone out there who can show her the love that she deserves and give her a really wonderful life.

“Polo is a kind soul; we even use her as our introduction dog for our new arrivals as she’s so laid-back and friendly. She’s also really playful and has lots of love to give.

“She’s a big girl and can be strong, so needs new owners who understand that, as well as adopters who are willing to continue using her sign language and teaching her to respond to hand signals.”

She was discovered by the RSPCA team in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in April last year where she was chained on an industrial estate and found to be pregnant.

Joanne Taylor, an RSPCA inspector, said: “Polo was being kept chained in a yard on an industrial estate and was suffering from a prolapse which needed immediate veterinary attention.

“When we got her to the vets a quick check revealed she was also pregnant and she gave birth to one puppy in RSPCA care.”

Polo and her puppy, named Daisy, were taken to the RSPCA’s Southport, Ormskirk and District branch in Southport, Merseyside, to seek care.

Daisy has been rehomed while Polo is still waiting to be taken in by new owners.

The RSPCA said it is facing a rehoming crisis in England and Wales after figures from last year showed 42% more animals arrived at the RSPCA than were adopted.

It said that 28,208 animals were rehomed by the RSPCA last year, however 40,118 pets were placed in shelters across England and Wales.

The animal charity, which marks 200 years, has launched its annual month-long Adoptober rehoming campaign in a bid to encourage people to adopt a pet from the RSPCA or a rescue centre instead of buying from a breeder.