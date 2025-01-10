Former Strictly and Parkinson musical director Laurence Holloway dies aged 86

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Laurence “Laurie” Holloway, a former musical director on Strictly Come Dancing and talk show Parkinson, has died aged 86, his family have confirmed.

The English composer, who started off as a pianist in dance bands, died after a “short illness” on Thursday, his daughter Abigail Holloway told the PA news agency.

During his career, the jazz musician worked with the singer Engelbert Humperdinck, Sir Tom Jones, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Sammy Davis Jr, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Mel Torme, Bob Monkhouse, Barry Humphries and Ronnie Corbett along with his late wife Marion Montgomery.

A statement from his family said: “Our father was a much loved and wonderful person.

“An inspiration to his family, those he worked with and many who followed his illustrious musical career.

“He was extremely proud of the charity The Montgomery Holloway Music Trust that he created with his late wife the singer Marion Montgomery supporting young singers, for which he was awarded an MBE by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“He will be deeply missed and remembered with great affection.”

American jazz singer Montgomery, who had lived in England for more than 30 years, became a household name in the 1960s and 1970s when she was a resident singer on Sir Michael Parkinson’s chat show, where Holloway was later a musical director.

Montgomery died in Bray, Berkshire, aged 67 in 2002.

Holloway was the musical director for the first three seasons of Strictly Come Dancing, which began in 2004.

In 2013, Holloway became an MBE for services to music.

At his investiture ceremony, he told the late Queen of the time he played piano for her and Princess Margaret at Buckingham Palace, and recorded nursery rhymes for the Queen Mother’s 90th birthday.

“I don’t think she remembered, but I reminded her,” he said.

Holloway is also known for composing TV theme tunes including for Cilla Black game show Blind Date, game show Game For A Laugh and hidden camera programme Beadle’s About.

He received a gold badge from the Ivors Academy in 1993, when the body was known as the British Academy of Songwriters Composers and Authors (BASCA).

The composer also contributed to the recording of Petula Clark’s 1960s hit Downtown.

Holloway is survived by his daughters, Karon and Abigail and three grandsons Freddie, Henry and Alfie.