Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What are the rules around e-bikes?

What are they, who can ride them and where can they be used?

Neil Lancefield
Monday 23 September 2024 19:01
Police seizures of e-bikes have soared (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Police seizures of e-bikes have soared (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Police seizures of e-bikes have soared.

Here the PA news agency answers 10 key questions on the issue.

– What are e-bikes?

Bikes with a rechargeable battery and an electric motor, meaning they are generally heavier than normal bikes.

– Who can ride an e-bike?

Anyone aged 14 or over.

– Do riders need a licence or helmet?

No.

– Do e-bikes need to be registered, taxed or insured?

No.

– Where can e-bikes be ridden?

Anywhere a conventional bike can be used, including on cycle lanes and paths as well as roads.

– What are the rules for e-bike electric motors?

They must have a maximum power output of 250 watts and must cut out when the e-bike reaches a speed of 15.5mph.

– What is the requirement for e-bikes that can be propelled without pedalling?

Machines with a so-called twist and go throttle – meaning the motor can work without the pedals being turned – must be type approved by the Government, which confirms they meet certain regulatory standards.

– What must e-bikes display?

Either the power output or the manufacturer of the motor, and either the battery’s voltage or the maximum speed of the bike with electric assistance.

– What if a machine fails to meet these requirements?

It is classed as a motorbike or moped and must be registered and taxed.

Riders must hold a driving licence and wear a helmet.

– What are the main concerns about illegally modified e-bikes?

That their speed and weight is a potentially a lethal combination in collisions with pedestrians.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in