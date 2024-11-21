Former health secretary Matt Hancock to be questioned at Covid inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former health secretary Matt Hancock is to give evidence at the official Covid-19 inquiry.

He will face a number of questions about his work before the pandemic and the government’s response to the crisis.

Mr Hancock served as health secretary from 9 July 2018 to 26 June 2021 and played a key role in the government’s initial response as the pandemic unfolded.

He became a household name during the crisis and regularly appeared in Downing Street press briefings.

He resigned from his post the day after video footage emerged of him kissing his former aide Gina Coladangelo in his ministerial office during a time of coronavirus social-distancing restrictions.

After his dramatic exit from the front bench, Mr Hancock made the headlines once again when he signed on to feature in the popular ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The ex-minister’s evidence is expected to take up the whole of Thursday’s sitting hours and will run into Friday morning.

This inquiry has heard widespread evidence about how compromised the NHS was following years of underfunding. Mr Hancock must explain the political decisions he and other ministers took before and during the virus Kate Bell, TUC

It will be the third time Mr Hancock has given evidence to the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry in person.

The official inquiry is currently examining the impact of the pandemic on healthcare across the UK.

It will look into the government and societal response to Covid-19, as well as examining the impact the pandemic had on healthcare systems, patients and healthcare workers.

Commenting ahead of Mr Hancock’s appearance, Kate Bell, assistant general secretary of the TUC, said: “NHS staff put their lives on the line to get us through the pandemic.

“The very least they deserve from Matt Hancock is honesty and accountability.

Mr Hancock needs to ditch soundbites and be transparent with the public. He owes this both to the public and to health professionals Professor Philip Banfield, British Medical Association

“The former health secretary must come clean about the readiness and resilience of our health service when Covid struck.

“This inquiry has heard widespread evidence about how compromised the NHS was following years of underfunding.

“Mr Hancock must explain the political decisions he and other ministers took before and during the virus.”

Professor Philip Banfield, chair of council at the British Medical Association, added: “Mr Hancock needs to ditch soundbites and be transparent with the public. He owes this both to the public and to health professionals.

“Only by being honest about the past can we hope to make real changes for the future.”