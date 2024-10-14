Martin Scorsese to produce Beatles documentary capturing 1964 US arrival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese is to produce a new Beatles documentary exploring the Fab Four storming America 60 years ago.

Beatles ‘64 will follow the British band touching down at Kennedy Airport in New York City on February 7 1964, leading to Beatlemania sweeping the city and the US.

It will feature never-before-seen footage of the band and the host of young fans who helped fuel their fame.

The Disney+ film will reflect the scale of their attention by looking at their debut performance on US variety programme The Ed Sullivan Show, which was watched by more than 73 million viewers.

It will also show a more intimate side to the story, capturing the camaraderie of John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Sir Ringo Starr at the time.

The music and footage within the documentary is accompanied by newly filmed interviews with Sir Paul and Sir Ringo, as well as fans whose lives were transformed by the group.

The film also includes rare footage filmed by documentarians Albert and David Maysles, which has been restored in 4K resolution by Park Road Post in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the live performances from the Beatles’ first US concert at the Washington Coliseum and their Ed Sullivan appearances have been demixed by WingNut Films and remixed by Giles Martin.

The film is directed by David Tedeschi and produced by American director Scorsese alongside Beatles stars Sir Paul and Sir Ringo as well as Harrison’s widow Olivia and Lennon’s son Sean.

Scorsese has previously directed the Harrison documentary, titled George Harrison: Living In The Material World, which explored the life and music of the Beatles star.

Margaret Bodde, Jonathan Clyde and Mikaela Beardsley are also producing the new documentary, while Jeff Jones and Rick Yorn serve as executive producers.

Beatles ‘64 will be available to stream on Disney+ from November 29.