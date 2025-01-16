Church of England clear-out needed following Makin Review, says ex-minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Church of England (CoE) leaders named in an abuse scandal report should be removed from their jobs, according to a former cabinet minister.

Sir Gavin Williamson warned “so few people” have been held to account following the publication of the independent Makin Review, which said barrister John Smyth’s “abhorrent” abuse of more than 100 children and young men was covered up within the CoE for years.

Justin Welby officially quit as Archbishop of Canterbury earlier this month, having announced in November he would resign following days of pressure after the review concluded that Smyth might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported the abuser to police in 2013.

Those responsible must be held to account Labour MP Marsha de Cordova

Several other names were noted in the report for their failings, with Conservative MP Sir Gavin suggesting they should also face action.

Labour MP Marsha de Cordova, the Church of England’s Commons representative, said the church has an “enormous amount of work to do to create a culture shift” and “those responsible must be held to account”.

The Church’s National Safeguarding Team is looking into the actions of dozens of officials who were named in the review, with some having already been asked to step back from church activities while the process is under way.

In an update on Thursday, the Church said a report is expected to be published in February, recommending whether those criticised in the Makin Review should face disciplinary action.

While the aim is for this to happen in time for a debate at General Synod – the Church’s Parliament – on February 10, a spokesperson said there is a possibility the report might not be ready until later in the month.

The most serious possible outcome would be a lifetime ban from ministry in the Church, although the report’s recommendations would only be the beginning of a process known as a clergy disciplinary measure, which would likely take at least a number of months to conclude.

Whether any interim action such as asking someone to step back from ministry was to be taken in the meantime would be up to the relevant diocese or archbishop.

Among those named on an eight-member panel to consider whether to recommend possible action against those criticised in the Makin Review is the former chief crown prosecutor for the North West, Nazir Afzal.

Separately, Sir Gavin, the MP for Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge, told the House of Commons: “What was so tragic is that there were so few senior voices being heard in the Anglican church.

“In the Makin Review it did name the Bishop of Lincoln, it named the bishop in charge of the episcopal church and actually so few people have been held to account.

“So will (Ms de Cordova) make sure that more people are properly held to account and some of the people who have been named are cleared out of those top jobs?”

Ms de Cordova, who speaks on behalf of the Church of England in her role as Second Church Estates Commissioner, replied: “(Sir Gavin) makes a really critical point on this and that’s why it’s so important for the church to view this moment as the chance to really turn a corner and make this a watershed moment because we need change.

“Those responsible must be held to account.”

She added: “I strongly believe that it is important that the church is held to account on that.

“The lead bishop, the Bishop of Stepney, and also the director for safeguarding both welcomed the Makin Review when it was first published last year and we have to ensure that those recommendations are implemented.”

I acknowledge fully that my fault was in not rigorously pursuing Lambeth about that province-to-province communication, and for this I am deeply sorry The Bishop of Lincoln

Ms de Cordova later said proposals to “strengthen scrutiny” and improve safeguarding in the church will be voted on at General Synod next month.

The current Bishop of Lincoln Stephen Conway was Bishop of Ely in 2013 when he was told details of Smyth’s abuse.

He has said he “made a detailed disclosure to Lambeth Palace and contacted the relevant diocese in South Africa to alert them to the issue”, and understood it had been reported to police in the UK.

He insisted he “did all within my authority as a bishop of the Church of England” but added in November last year: “I acknowledge fully that my fault was in not rigorously pursuing Lambeth about that province-to-province communication, and for this I am deeply sorry.”

In December, it was confirmed that the former personal chaplain to the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2013 had “stepped back from her ministry” pending a safeguarding risk assessment following the Makin Review.

Rev Jo Bailey Wells is currently the first Bishop for Episcopal Ministry in the Anglican Communion.