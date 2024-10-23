What the papers say – October 23

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The fallout from a police officer being cleared for the murder of Chris Kaba in London features prominently on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has called for reforms to the law over prosecutions of officers involved in fatal incidents, according to The Times.

The Guardian covers similar ground, saying police chiefs have asked the Government to make it harder to investigate and prosecute officers.

Both the Daily Mail and Metro say Sergeant Martyn Blake has a price on his head after being cleared of the killing.

The i focuses on water regulator Ofwat which it says is facing the axe in government plans to clean up the country’s rivers.

The Independent also focuses on British water, with the paper reporting that firms want to increase utility bills by up to 84%.

The NHS will block the use of Alzheimer’s drug donanemab because it is too expensive, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Express lends its front page to a released prisoner who has thanked the Prime Minister for “letting me out early” in the second part of the Government’s release scheme.

A message from Sir Keir Starmer features on the front of the Daily Mirror, which says he promised winners of the Pride of Britain awards he would improve the nation in their honour.

The Financial Times concentrates on a reorganisation of operations by HSBC.

And the Daily Star focuses on fake tans in the Oval Office.