Sir Chris Hoy launches Tour de 4 to help cancer patients and charities

Sir Chris Hoy has launched a charity fundraiser to help people who also have terminal cancer to see it is “possible to live well and lead a happy life alongside this devastating diagnosis”.

The six-time Olympic cycling champion hopes his new Tour de 4 ride, which will begin and end at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow on September 7, will help change the perception of people living with stage 4 cancer, while also raising vital funds for UK cancer charities.

In October, Sir Chris announced he had a terminal diagnosis for prostate cancer after having been told in 2023 by doctors that he had two to four years to live.

A tumour was found in his shoulder and a second scan found primary cancer in his prostate, which had metastasised to his bones.

Up to 5,000 places will be available for the Tour de 4, which can be ridden over a 92km route or a shorter 60km option.

There will also be a family-friendly 1km route and static bikes within the velodrome for those who are not able to take part in the road event.

Announcing that registration for the Tour de 4 opens on February 28, Sir Chris said: “It’s really important for me to shine a spotlight on what a stage 4 cancer diagnosis can look like and demonstrate that it is possible to live well and lead a happy life alongside this devastating diagnosis.”

Sir Chris said he was “excited about the potential of this event,” adding: “I have been blown away by the support I’ve received since sharing my own cancer diagnosis and I want to personally thank each and every person who has got in touch.

“We have also had hundreds and hundreds of people reach out to share their own stories and so many wanting to take part in Tour de 4 or donate or help in other ways.”

Since receiving his own diagnosis, Sir Chris’ dream has been to get as many people as possible living with stage 4 cancer, as well as their friends and families, to participate to whatever extent they can manage to raise money for the cancer charities that mean the most to them.

Online fitness platform Zwift has joined Tour de 4 as a founding partner and it will hold rides on the site until August 2025.

Zwift is also set to match any charitable donations made by the community up to £50,000.

Sir Mark Cavendish, who has won a record 35 Tour de France stages, and eight-time Olympic swimming medallist Duncan Scott are to join Sir Chris as the first Tour de 4 ride on Zwift takes place on February 8.