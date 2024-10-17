Former Gogglebox star retires after 17 years of raising money for charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A former Gogglebox star has called time on her charity fundraising activities after almost two decades.

Marina Wingrove, who appeared on the Channel 4 reality show from 2016 to 2021, has hosted her last-ever coffee morning.

Over 17 years she raised more than £41,000 for charities, including Macmillan, Great Western Air Ambulance Charity and Children’s Hospice South West.

The 89-year-old’s dedication to good causes was honoured with a special event at the St Monica Trust Retirement Village in Bristol, where she lives.

Ms Wingrove appeared on the show with her best friend and fellow St Monica resident, Mary Cook, until she died in 2021.

The cheeky Bristolians, who lived next door to each other in sheltered flats, quickly became firm favourites with the show’s fans and were best known for their racy comments.

Ms Wingrove said: “It’s surprising over the years how all the money builds up. They just love quizzes and raffles in here. Any excuse to get together and have a chat amongst themselves.

“I’m very grateful to all the residents for their support. They’re very generous and they always buy a raffle ticket or donate prizes. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

“I’m sorry to give it up, but it’s time for me to stop and have a rest now. I’ll be 90 at Christmas.”

The money was raised by St Monica Trust residents at regular events organised by Ms Wingrove, such as coffee mornings, afternoon teas and Christmas fairs.

She added: “I’ve lived with the St Monica Trust for 18 years. I enjoy my life here and wouldn’t want to have lived anywhere else. It’s a nice place to live.

“I’ll still go to the quizzes and I like my music and parties. It’s not like I can get up and dance any more, but that’s what my right hand’s for – to have a drink. I’ll still always be available to help if needed.”

St Monica Trust Retirement Village manager Claire Chambers said: “We’re sorry to see Marina call time on her charity work, (but) we think that if anyone deserves a well-earned rest it’s her.

“From raising money to organising events, to helping promote the work of the St Monica Trust, Marina’s contribution to our community has been huge – not to mention being the life and soul of our parties.”

Various charities thanked Ms Wingrove for her hard work, with Macmillan’s relationship fundraising manager, Diana Roberts, saying it is not often you meet people as “passionate and dedicated to charity”.

She said: “She has supported Macmillan for many years and in that time has raised the equivalent of 446 nursing hours.

“Just imagine the number of lives that have been changed because of you, Marina.”

Amanda Leonard, area fundraiser for the Children’s Hospice South West, echoed her words, saying the charity is “truly grateful” for Ms Wingrove’s work and that it had been a pleasure getting to know her.

She said: “We would not be able to support over 250 families in the Bristol and Somerset area without the energy, devotion and sheer generosity of supporters just like Marina.”