Marilyn Monroe exhibition to display memorabilia from introduction to late Queen

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Satin robes and love letters owned by Marilyn Monroe will go on display in London.

Marilyn – The Exhibition, which will showcase around 250 objects linked to the late Hollywood star, opens at the Arches London Bridge next month.

It also includes documents from her meeting with the late Queen from October 1956 when she attended the Royal Film Performance’s The Battle Of The River Plate premiere at the Empire Theatre, London, where Monroe was formally presented.

Arches London Bridge said “it’s the first of its kind in the UK” because of the amount of Monroe memorabilia on display.

Three images of the Hollywood film star were lent to the Victoria and Albert (V&A) museum by Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, and the gallery also put her fringed black dress from the film Some Like It Hot on display as part of the Diva exhibition.

Liz Koravos, managing director of Arches London Bridge said: “It is a privilege to host Marilyn – The Exhibition at Arches London Bridge.

“As the original bombshell Hollywood stereotype, we are lifting the curtain for a glimpse of the real Marilyn behind the icon.

“As one of the first women carefully placed on the pedestal of celebrity by the adoring public and simultaneously torn down, Marilyn’s life, career and death has become legend. London is thrilled to receive the curated private collection of (collector) Ted Stampfer which brings to life the woman behind the brand we all know so well.”

Arches London Bridge has previously held exhibitions on other stars including Elvis Presley.

Also on display are the make-up and beauty accessories Monroe used, and outfits made famous by her films and photoshoots along with handwritten notes, childhood drawings, letters, family photographs, books, scripts and props from her films.

Marilyn Monroe collector and curator Mr Stampfer said: “I’m delighted that some of the most fascinating artefacts from my personal collection will be on display in London for the first time.

“Much has been written and discussed about Marilyn over the decades but no one can say with absolute certainty what the truth is.

“What we can consider, in addition to her film and photographic legacy, are her personal material possessions.

“In 1962, after her death, her items were stored and preserved, almost like they were in a time capsule, for nearly four decades.

“It’s wonderful to be able to share these unique pieces which can give us a real insight into her life, allowing us today to get closer to the real Marilyn Monroe and her true identity.”

Monroe died aged 36 in 1962 after starring in films including Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Some Like It Hot and The Seven Year Itch, with her final film appearance being in The Misfits.

Marilyn – The Exhibition opens on October 18.