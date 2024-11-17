Man arrested on suspicion of murder after two people stabbed in Manchester

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were killed in Manchester, police have said.

Officers were called at around 5am on Sunday morning to the scene in Moss Side following reports that two people had been stabbed, Greater Manchester Police said.

Emergency services also attended the scene where two men were treated for injuries but have since been pronounced dead, they added.

One man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning, according to the force.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the double stabbing and are treating it as an “isolated incident with no threat to the wider public”.

A cordon is in place on Great Southern Street and the surrounding area and police have asked the public to continue to avoid the location as a large emergency service presence remains.

In a statement, deputy mayor for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire Kate Green, said she offered her “deepest sympathies” to the families of the victims and thanked the emergency services staff for their response.

She added: “I want to reassure the community who will inevitably be shocked and concerned by the attack this morning, that GMP (Greater Manchester Police) have increased visibility and are working hard with partners to ensure residents in Greater Manchester are safe now, and in the future.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting 553 of 17/11/24.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.