Moment wanted woman is arrested after being found hiding under pile of toys
The woman who commented ‘hey guys’ on her own wanted appeal was later arrested by police.
A woman who taunted police on social media has been arrested by police after being found hiding under a pile of toys.
Video footage captured by Great Manchester Police officers shows the 22-year-old lying down beside a baby’s cot, covered in soft toys and a baby bouncer.
The woman was arrested at a property in the Fallowfield area of Manchester on suspicion for failing to appear at court for three counts of assault of an emergency worker, drugs offences and theft.
She was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and remains in custody for questioning by detectives.
The woman had taunted police by commenting “hey guys” on her own wanted appeal posted to a GMP social media account.
Detective Inspector Natalie McDonald, from GMP’s Manchester Central Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: “We currently have a woman in custody being questioned by detectives thanks to the swift actions of our officers.
“We want to thank everyone who engaged with our post, it ultimately helped us to locate and arrest this woman and we have dedicated teams of officers across Manchester who are actively seeking and arresting those who are wanted.”