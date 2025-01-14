Man, 19, charged in connection with road crash that killed pedestrian, 68
He is due to appear in court at a later date.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with road traffic offences following a crash that led to the death of a man aged 68.
On March 6 2024 at around 7.20pm, 68-year-old pedestrian Thomas Pates was struck by a Volkswagen Golf car on Seafield Road, Aberdeen.
He was taken to Aberdeen Royal infirmary, where he died later on Monday March 25.
The 19-year-old driver of the Golf has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.
He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in due course.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.